GIPC pledges to sanction companies evading Technology Transfer Agreements

Sunday, 15 May 2022

GIPC engages journalists at media workshop



GIPC reiterates commitment to improving investor and business community



TTA regulations applicable to domestic and foreign companies





In a move to strengthen the investor community and businesses in the country, the Ghana Investment Promotion Center has vowed to sanction firms that fail to honour their Technology Transfer Agreements (TTA) commitments with the regulator.



According to the Head of Legal Division at the Center, Naa Lamle Orleans-Lindsay, the menace of evading TTA payments and registration is affecting the nation’s revenue generation efforts.



Speaking at a workshop for journalists in Accra on May 12, the GIPC Head of Legal Division said, “The GIPC may take a harder stance against companies who transfer fees under unregistered agreements, and then offence penalties will come on board."



“There are a lot of companies and even multinational companies with several lawyers and accountants who are on retainer and say that they didn’t know that there is a TTA law they should comply with,” Orleans-Lindsay added.



Touching further on the rationale behind the TTA’s, she noted the agreement must be between a Ghanaian incorporated company [Transferee], and a foreign-based company [Transferor] for the provision of services [not goods] by the Transferor to the Transferee for a duration of not less than 18 months.



“The maximum duration is 10 years [Renewal applications are 18 months to 5 years], and payment for the technology is transferred by the Transferee through the banking system,” she added.



The GIPC is the mandated state institution that enforces Technology Transfer Agreements between a Ghanaian incorporated company [Transferee], and a foreign-based company [Transferor].



The Center deals with the registration of TTAs which entail application reviews, agreement renewals, record keeping and monitoring of agreements.



Meanwhile, the Technology Transfer Regulations, 1992, L.I. 1547 is set out extensively in terms and conditions applicable to technology transfer agreements.



