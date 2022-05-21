GIPC engages businesses in northern region

Business News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: GNA

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has held an investment forum to engage businesses in the Northern Region on investment prospects in the area.



The forum entailed sensitisation, which formed part of the GIPC's strategies to make its services known nationwide and to encourage businesses to help identify specific project opportunities.



It brought together entrepreneurs and businesses across the region to promote investments in all sectors of the economy through dialogue.



It also provided a platform for entrepreneurs to display their products as well as network with other businesses.



Mr Edward Ashong-Lartey, Director of Investor Services at GIPC, who spoke during the event in Tamale, said identification processes in the region would be scaled up to identify more projects for investment.



He said this would be done through stakeholder engagements with regional development authorities and identified private sector associations.



He said the centre had registered only three projects from the region since 2019 reiterating the need to “Look out for more projects and present them to investors."



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister said the investment forum created “A platform for an attractive framework and a transparent, predictable and enabling environment for investments in Ghana at all times."



He advised, especially potential investors, to conduct proper due diligence before venturing into a sector and be cautious of scammers.



He said: “It is my earnest hope that entrepreneurs would liaise with their respective MMDAs to develop ideal proposals and business plans for collaboration and partnership with GIPC for promotion and guidance to have successful businesses at the local levels."



Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakariah, Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) said there were loan packages available for small businesses ranging from GH¢5,000. 00 to GH¢200,000.00 depending on the business type.



She reiterated that MASLOC was in a position to support businesses across the country without having to go through stress compared to bank loans.