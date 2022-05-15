GIPC cautions public against business grant offers being associated with the centre

Business News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Members of the general public are being cautioned about doing business with any institution purported to be the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre or working in collaboration with the centre.



A release sighted by GhanaWeb noted that "the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) wishes to inform the general public that it has not itself or in collaboration with any other institution sponsored the offering of business grants as purported by a document sighted to be in public circulation."



GIPC wants the public to disregard some forms that are allegedly being given out for business grants.



"The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) cautions the general public to be alert and vigilant in this regard."



