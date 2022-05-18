GIPC calls on Northern Regional Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: gna.org.gh

A delegation from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) on Tuesday called on the Northern Regional Minister in Tamale to brief him about the GIPC’s impending regional sensitisation tour in the area.



It was also to seek the support of the Regional Minister for its regional sensitisation tour as well as learn about investment portfolios being championed by the Regional Coordinating Council.



The regional sensitisation tour scheduled for Thursday, May 19, would provide an ideal platform for identification and compilation of domestic data on various investment projects and opportunities in the region for presentation to the investor community to foster partnerships and financing.



It would be on the theme: “Grow in Ghana, Grow with Ghana”.



Mr Abdul Mumin Zakaria, Northern Regional Officer of GIPC, who led the delegation, said “The Tour, which is designed to meet the local content requirements of the Centre’s investment promotion mandate, involves sensitising local businesses, the MDAs/MMDAs and regional business associations about GIPC’s service offerings and benefits.”



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister lauded the initiative saying it would help showcase the investment opportunities in the region to others, which would help drive investment in the area leading to increased job opportunities.



Alhaji Saibu said besides being the breadbasket of the country, the region was also endowed with a lot of resources including mineral deposits, which when exploited, would bring enormous benefits to the people.