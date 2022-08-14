GIPC believes in startups – Yofi Grant

Business News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

The CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, has said his outfit is not only structured to attract foreign investors to the country, but it is also interested in the growth of indigenous companies including startups.



In his submission at the second edition of #PatrioticSpaces on Twitter, Grant said the centre is also interested in creating business opportunities for the Ghanaian youth by providing networking platforms to exchange ideas with seasoned CEOs.



“GIPC also facilitate indigenous direct investment, mostly in partnership with foreign direct investment,” the investment banker said. “But we think we stretch beyond that mandate and clearly see the great opportunity of empowering the young people to build businesses.”



Speaking on the topic: “Becoming your own boss,” Grant said: “It’s those small businesses of young people that become the blue chips of Ghana and in future become investors in other markets.”



According to him, the youth must start focusing more on co-investments and partnerships if they want to expand their businesses.



“For us at GIPC, the issue of partnerships is very critical,” Grant said. “We hold workshops and seminars with CEOs for young people to learn from their mistakes or avoid the pitfalls and also for them to get the necessary advice.”



Grant called on the youth to leverage the government’s YouStart programme because “access to capital is difficult and the programme [YouStart] is a very fundamental initiative that will empower a lot of young people.”



“Don’t lose hope if things are not coming to you the way you wanted. Let’s not get discouraged even if the government is not doing anything. Don’t take a ‘no’ for an answer. Keep pushing,” he added.