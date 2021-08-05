GIPC, Information Ministry launch ‘Spark Up’ Investment Summit

Business News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

• The GIPC in collaboration with the Ministry of Information has launched an annual investment summit dubbed ‘Spark Up’



• CEO Yoofi Grant, says government recognizes the private sector as the engine of growth for the Ghanaian economy





• Info Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the Summit will help mainstream conversations on the country’s FDI



The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Information (MOI), on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, launched the annual investment summit dubbed ‘Spark Up’, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City themed “Reawakening the Giant: Maximizing Ghana’s Investment Potential.”



The Summit, which will take place on September 6, 2021, will engender open and honest discussions on improving the overall investment climate among investors and investment facilitators (State Agencies and Authorities).



According to the CEO of GIPC Yofi Grant, Ghana was better positioned to hone investments in the subregion having been adjudged the best place for investments in West Africa over the past few years.



He said that the government recognizes the private sector as the engine of growth for the Ghanaian economy and as such, initiated projects that will enhance the country’s industrialization drive, sighting the flagship One District One Factory initiative and Industrial parks as real examples.



He also noted that more efforts were underway to buoy up local businesses. “We at the GIPC take our local businesses serious and as such encourage the Foreign investors to partner with local enterprises as they set up in Ghana,’’ he noted.



Also, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the Summit will help mainstream conversations on the country’s FDI and ensure that investments coming into the country are fully onboarded.



“There’s a need to have a critical look at Ghana’s promising FDI figures, and create opportunities for the various stakeholders in the value chain to benefit,” he added.



The main event scheduled for September 6th, 2021, will feature a host of high-profile personalities, including; the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and the CEO of the GIPC, Yofi Grant.



