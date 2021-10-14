GIPC, Dubai South sign MoU to accelerate economic ties and bilateral trade

Business News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

• GIPC and Dubai have signed an agreement to accelerate economic ties



• Ghana is one of the most resilient economies in West Africa



• The MoU was signed at the expo grounds in Dubai



The Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai South, one of the largest single-urban master development groups focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate to enhance all-round economic cooperation, bilateral trade and investment.



The agreement, which was signed by the two parties, seeks to create an attractive environment for SMEs and encourage the exchange of trade missions with all-rounded preparation, including assistance with business programs, facilitating corporate networks and information exchange between the two authorities.



Speaking after the ceremony, Chief Executive of GIPC pointed that, “Ghana’s participation in the Dubai Expo will promote government’s priority sectors, comprising of housing and construction, manufacturing, technology and digital economy, tourism and creative arts, agriculture and agro-processing, as well as health.”



“Ghana, has officially become the Commercial and Trade Hub of Africa, as it hosts the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area - hailed as the world's largest free-trade bloc. The country ranks among the top in West Africa for ease of doing business, offering investors a conducive business environment bolstered by solid economic fundamentals, dynamic policies, and political stability,” he added.



Meanwhile, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Dubai South Logistics District, said: “It gives us immense pleasure to ink a bilateral agreement with GPIC to promote a lucrative environment for SMEs to prosper and strengthen economic ties.”



“Our leadership have chalked an effective, long-term strategic road map for us and it is our time as industry leaders, to lay the foundation for both communities to achieve optimal results. The agreement comes on the heels of the mega event, Expo 2020 Dubai, which seeks to pave the way for resilient global economy and enable robust business connectivity,” Ahmad added.



Present at the signing ceremony on the expo grounds in Dubai were Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, H.E Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the UAE, Yofi Grant, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and other senior officials.



