Source: GHAMRO

GHAMRO: Election of Board Members scheduled for March 30

The GHAMRO elections will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Ghana Music Rights Organization is elated to inform its members, Corporate Ghana and the general public that, the date for the Board election as announced by the election committee is Tuesday, March 30, 2021.



This election would be conducted nationwide to make it relatively easy for all members to vote for their preferred nominees.



All twelve (12) aspirants have now been approved to contest the election this March, since the election committee’s proposal to disqualify six (6) out of the twelve (12), have been reviewed and annulled at an emergency meeting convened amongst the Board, the Election Committee and the Management of GHAMRO.



The tenure of office for the Board officially ends on Wednesday, March, 17, 2021 and the Board has officially handed over to the Management led by the Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) Abraham Adjetey who would run the affairs of the organization in accordance with the rules and regulations.



The persons who picked up nomination forms and went through the vetting process are as follows:



1. Mrs. Diana Hopeson



2. Mr. Benjamin Mensah



3. Rev. Francis Boahene



4. Rev. Yaw Badu Agyemang



5. Elizabeth Tagoe



6. Abena Ruthy



7. Kwesi Ernest



8. Kwame Adinkrah



9. John Mensah Sarpong



10. Kwakye Kobbena Kabobo



11. Oheneba Kissi



12. Rex Owusu Marfo



Note should be taken of the fact that seven (7) out of the twelve (12) persons shall be called to the board, in accordance with the simple majority rule as provided for in the PNDC Law 284 on the conduct of elections.

The seven (7) elected Board members shall comprise of:



1. Three (3) composers



2. One (1) Publisher



3. Two (2) Performers



4. One (1) Producer of sound recording



We wish all nominees good luck.



Signed,



Corporate and PR Manager,

Prince Don Tsegah.

0244670554