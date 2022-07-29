GH¢6 million spent on recent corruption perception survey – GSS

Business News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A total of GH¢6million was spent on the latest corruption perception report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and CHRAJ.



Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim disclosed that a component of the expenditure was from United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).



“In total, we spent about GH¢6 million on this survey, but obviously this had a component of the expenditure from UNODC side because of the technical support they provided, but once we are doing this by ourselves, we think something around GH¢5 million will suffice,” he said in a JoyNews interview.



Prof. Annim, however, stated that talks are ongoing to decide how often the survey can be done.



“We have already started conversations on that; unfortunately, the conversations are from our development partners, but what we are going to do together with CHRAJ is to approach the Minister for Finance to see what government can do in terms of whether every year or every two years.”



The report stated that 25.9% percent of all survey respondents who had at least one contact with a public official in the 12 months prior to the 2021 survey paid at least one bribe or were asked to pay a bribe in the same period.



Meanwhile, the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the details of the report, therefore questioning the methodology used.



“Our discomfort, therefore, is the use of selective ranking methodology to project the outcomes in a manner that puts an unfair focus on the Police Service with all the others in your corruption index escaping public scrutiny,” the IGP said.



“The Service has almost now become the default institution of choice for such research and has therefore encouraged a deep-seated public stereotype over the years.”



SSD/FNOQ