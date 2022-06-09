GH¢400m debt must be cleared on time to protect fertilizer business – Chamber

Business News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt owes GH¢400m fertilizer debt



Russia-Ukraine crisis affecting fertilizer prices



We don't want any delays, Chamber



The Chamber of Fertilizer Ghana has noted the Ministry of Food and Agriculture despite its assurance to settle debts owed to the chamber, the process should be done timely.



According to the Chamber, government owes the organisation a sum of GH¢400 million which is affecting their operations.



Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Prince Adipah, has however noted that any delay in the payments of the debts may result in a delay in the supply of fertilizers in the future.



“At the Ministry of Finance, I know a desk has been set up to purposely take care of the fertilizer issues. The most important thing is that we don’t want it to delay”, he told JoyBusiness.



According to him, the non-payment of the funds is causing severe challenges for suppliers in the industry, also noting the effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on fertilizer prices.



“The prices have more than doubled due to the Russia-Ukraine war and this is already affecting the sector”, he said.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







