Business News of Friday, 29 July 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

GH¢37.5 billion spent on interest payments, salaries in first half of 2022

Government spent GH¢20.4 billion as interest on loans at the end of June 2022.

This was contained in the 2022 mid-year budget review presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The interest payments represent 4.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), higher than the targeted amount of GH¢19.05 billion.

However, GH¢17.120 billion which forms 3.4 percent of GDP was for compensation of employees which followed suit.

The Wage Bill amounted to GH¢15.168 billion making up 88.6 percent of the total compensation.

Capital Expenditure also totaled GH¢7.108 billion representing 1.4 percent of GDP.

Meanwhile, government has reviewed its total expenditure downwards to GH¢135.74 billion (22.9% of GDP), from the original budget projection of GH¢137.52 billion (27.4% of GDP).

