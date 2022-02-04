GH¢357 billion not GH¢344 billion: Ato Forson 'revises' Ghana’s public debt stock

Business News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former deputy finance minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that Ghana's public debt stock is higher than the recently reported figure of GH¢344.5 billion.



According to him, per that computation, three debt portfolios adding up to about GH¢12 billion had not been captured.



The three uncaptured debts, he noted in a January 31, 2022 Facebook post were debts from the Energy Sector Levy Act (GH¢9.3 billion), the Daakye Trust and Sinohydro debts of GH¢2.4 billion and GH¢630 million respectively.



The Central Bank announced recently that the public debt stock had hit GH¢344.5 billion as of the end of November 2021 representing 78.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, GDP.



The debt to GDP ratio was 76 percent of GDP at the end of December 2020, totalling GH¢291.6 billion.



“Of the total debt stock, domestic debt was GH¢179.4 billion (40.8 percent of GDP), while the external debt was GH¢165.1 billion (37.6 percent of GDP),” the Bank said in a press release.



See Ato Forson's full post below:







