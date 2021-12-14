GH¢241 million E-levy services not abandoned - Finance Ministry

Business News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Finance Ministry has dismissed claims that government has suspended the allocation for the E-Transaction levy service in the 2022 budget.



The Ministry also noted in a statement that no private company has yet been selected for the collection as has been claimed in some quarters.



The North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that an allocation of GH¢241,933,000 under the electronic transaction levy (E-levy) in government’s 2022 budget has been removed from the final Appropriation Act.



According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, a “deep throat and unimpeachable” source within Cabinet disclosed this to him.



In a Facebook post, Mr. Ablakwa noted that the decision not to feature the “scandalous allocation” in the Appropriation Act was taken after it was tabled during a “heated discussion” at a Cabinet meeting President Akufo-Addo chaired.



He explained that due to the relentless efforts by the Minority and Ghanaians, a whopping GH₵242million has been saved to be used for development.



