GH¢22 billion print claims: BoG Governor to be hauled before Parliament – Minority

Wednesday, 27 July 2022

The Minority caucus in Parliament has served notice that it will drag the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, before the House to respond to questions on the alleged printing of GH¢22 billion for the government.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, indicated that the July 26 statement provided by BoG on the alleged printing of the GH¢22 billion was unsatisfactory.



According to him, there were several loopholes in the BoG statement denying the alleged printing of the monies which needed further probing.



“We [the Minority] are going to haul the Governor of the Central Bank to Parliament to account to us why he had breached Section 30 of Act 612 as amended and he is failing to report to Parliament. We are going to haul him because it is material and he should inform us,” Dr. Forson said.



“The [Finance] Minister’s statement that he submitted to Parliament says that they did not draw down on any SDR, now the Bank of Ghana is telling us that they draw down on SDR, who is saying the truth here?



“The document that he had actually released in the last few minutes clearly confirms to me that something is certainly wrong because the SDR as per the document before me, page 97 appendix 2A tells me that they did not draw down on any SDR from IMF as exceptional financing,” he added.







The Ajumako Enyan Esiam MP after the presentation of the 2022 Mid-year Budget review on July 25 by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, accused the Central Bank of printing GH¢22 billion new cedi notes for the government without Parliamentary approval.



According to him, the new money printed will contribute to a surge in the inflation rate.







But BoG in a statement rejected the claims of the legislator insisting that the quoted amount “represents net claims on Government, and not new currency printed to support the Government’s budget.”







