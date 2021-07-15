GH¢20.2 billion processed so far on Ghana.Gov platform – Ken Ofori-Atta

Business News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed the newly introduced Ghana.gov platform has so far processed over GH¢20 billion in total value during its pilot phase.



According to him, the piloting of the platform commenced from June to December 2020 and has a record of 624,000 persons registering on the platform.



Speaking at the official launch of the platform on July 14 at the Jubilee House, Ken Ofori-Atta said Ghana.Gov is intended to make accessible government’s services to the general public in a much convenient manner.



“The Ghana.gov platform was piloted from June to December 2020 and a total of 624,000 persons have registered and over 5.8 million transactions have taken place with a total value of GH¢20.2 billion,” he revealed.



Already, the Ghana.Gov platform during its pilot phase at the Ministry of Tourism is said to have witnessed a four-fold increase in revenue at some major tourist centres in the country.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his part believes the platform will also curb out the unnecessary bureaucracies and corrupt practices associated with offering government services to the public.