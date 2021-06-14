GH¢2.9 billion in fresh funds to be borrowed between June and August 2021 by government

Business News of Monday, 14 June 2021

• Ghana’s public debt stock rose by GH¢13billion to hit GH¢304.6 billion in March 2021, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Summary of Economic and Financial Data disclosed



• The $3billion Eurobond raised by the country in March this year, accounted for this jump in the debt.



The Issuance Calendar released by the Finance Ministry has revealed that the government of Ghana is set to borrow a little over Gh¢2 billion fresh funds between June and August 2021 to support the economy.



According to the calendar, the government plans to issue about ¢21.96 billion, out of which ¢19.86 billion will be used to pay a maturing debt or rollover maturities.



The new funds are expected to finance government projects outlined in the 2021 Budget and grow the economy in the post-COVID-19 era.



The calendar shows that the government will issue GH¢11.2 billion via the 91-day Treasury bills, whilst GH¢1.71 billion will be mobilized through the issuance of the 182-day T-bills.



According to a Myjoyonline report sighted by GhanaWeb, the government is expected to borrow as much as GH¢8.13 billion in the month of July 2021, the highest among the three months.



However, GH¢1.8 billion is expected to be raised from the 3-year, 6-year and 7-year bonds respectively, while GH¢1 billion is expected to be raised through the issuance of a 10-year bond in the month of August 2021.



GH¢1.45 billion is expected to be raised via a one-year bill, GH¢1.2 billion will be mobilized through the issuance of the two-year bond.



Meanwhile, the government was expected to have borrowed GH¢4.12 billion in fresh funds in the second quarter of this year which will end this month.



Chunk of the funds to be mobilized will come from the 91-day Treasury bills, a clear intention of the government’s quest to reduce foreign borrowing, but could phase out the private sector from access to funds on the domestic market.