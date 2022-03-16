GH¢132m owed GWCL and NEDCO by consumers in Upper East Region

Business News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Consumers owe GWCL GH¢1million



PURC calls on consumers to pay utility bills



Security situation in Bawku impeding collection of bills-NEDCO



A report has revealed that consumers of treated water and electricity in the Upper East Region owe the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) debts to the tune of GHȻ132 million.



According to graphiconline.com, the consumers owe GWCL GHȻ1 million, and NEDCO GHȻ131 million respectively.



GWCL and NEDCO said the debts owed, were affecting their operations negatively.



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) embarked on a familiarization tour led by Executive Secretary Dr. Ishmael Ackah.



This was to allow for the inspection of operations and challenges of the two utility companies.



Dr. Ackah, stated, “Inasmuch as consumers want the best of services from the GWCL and NEDCO, I wish to urge them to pay their bills promptly to enable the companies to serve them better".



On his part, the Upper East Regional Chief Manager of GWCL, Hanson Mensah, sent a word to caution illegal operators to desist from engaging in illegal connections adding, “I wish to call on our consumers to settle their indebtedness to position the company to serve them better.”



The Upper East Area Manager of NEDCO, Mr. Eugene Odoi Addo, also said that the security situation in Bawku has impeded the processes involved in retrieving debts from customers.



In recent times managers of utility companies have led a campaign to chase debtors for their monies.



The Ghana Airport Company and the Accra Sports Stadium were some of the institutions that owed the ECG almost GH¢50 million.



Leader of the ECG’s task force leader, Steven Larbi Siaw, speaking on JoyFM explained that “We’ve been around to make sure that the indebtedness of the ECG is brought down. So, as we’ve been tasked to go ahead, we’re doing just that."



He noted that "By either taking the debt that they’re indebted to us, or we make sure that we disengage the supply, for them to follow up to the office to talk to our leaders".