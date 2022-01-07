GH¢118,000 cost for 3 Christmas trees, decor at KIA lowest since 2016 – GACL Board

Business News of Friday, 7 January 2022

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company, Paul Adom Otchere who also doubles as host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV has launched a defense for Christmas trees procured by the airport.



The three Christmas trees and their decorations which went viral after opposition activists shared them with prices was initially deemed fake news until Paul Adom Otchere confirmed on January 7, 2021, revealing that it is the lowest price for such trees since 2016.



The 3 Christmas trees all cost GH¢34,000 provided by Jandel Limited while the ancillary decorations cost GH¢84,000 from Favour and Arts Limited, Mr. Adom Otchere disclosed. He disclosed that for the decorations, GH¢50,000 came from sponsors.



He nevertheless described the viral pictures as “grossly misrepresenting facts” about the Christmas “inspirations” at the Kotoko International Airport.



Dear folks, my attention has been drawn to a social media post (herein attached) grossly misrepresenting facts about Christmas inspirations that were mounted at the Kotoka International Airport. Here are the facts:



FACT: The Ghana Airports Company Limited has for many years mounted Christmas inspirations around the terminal area to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country.



FACT: The total expenditure of 2021 is the lowest since 2016.



FACT: Two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids. The bids were discussed and discounts obtained. (We are grateful to Jandel Limited and Favors and Arts)



FACT: The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GHC 34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited)



FACT: The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GH¢84,000 out of which GH¢50,000 was obtained via sponsorship.



FACT: All salaries and or bonuses due staff for December have been paid.



It is ridiculous for anyone to say that the invoices from these two reputable companies were issued in the name of the Board Chairman, that just means the author of such spurious allegations has insufficient acquaintance with corporate workings.



We will like to urge the general public to disregard these unfounded allegations. The GACL has a fully operational corporate affairs department that can attend to all public enquiries. We will like to assure the general public that we are fiercely committed to supporting the Hon Minister of Transport to achieve President Akufo-Addo’s vision for the airport, the vision contained in clear directions is to “make all Ghana airports an important symbol for our national development agenda”.



That is our focus for which we require prayers and support . Amen



