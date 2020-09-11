Press Releases of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Exim Bank Ghana

GEXIM launches Made - in - Ghana4p Campaign

GEXIM launches Made - in - Ghana4p Campaign

GEXIM has begun a nation-wide Campaign dubbed Made-In-Ghana4P to encourage Ghanaians to support the growth and development of indigenous businesses.



The bank’s mission is to facilitate the transformation of Ghana’s economy into an export-led one by supporting and developing trade between Ghana and other countries and also building Ghana’s capacity and competitiveness in the international marketplace. For the past three and half years, GEXIM has been the main financial institution driving the realization of the 1D1F Special Initiative aimed at the socio-economic development of the country.



Why the Made-in-Ghana campaign?

Part of the GEXIM’s mandate is to assist in the promotion of locally produced goods and services to enhance export revenue generation, improve import-substitution, add value, and create employment in the country. It is against this backdrop that this campaign was launched.



The aim is to encourage Ghanaians to support our own products and make local industries competitive. Hence, the campaign will focus on four thematic areas to make up the 4Ps: PRODUCE – PROMOTE – PURCHASE - PROSPER

PRODUCE: To encourage entrepreneurship amongst the citizenry by investing in the production of local goods and services.



PROMOTE: To encourage businesses in local production to promote their products and services for both local and foreign consumption.



PURCHASE: To encourage Ghanaians to choose local over foreign goods, help local businesses grow, provide opportunities, and reduce the dependency on imported goods. The more Ghanaians patronize locally produced goods and services, the more businesses will grow and provide opportunities for others, which in effect will put the country on track to becoming self-sufficient and relying less on imports.



PROSPER: To sensitize Ghanaians that as a nation, if we invest in local production, promote our products and purchase our own goods and services, the economy will grow, which ultimately makes the nation Prosper.



Partnership with Brand Ambassadors



As part of the campaign and in tandem with GEXIM’s support for the Creative Industry, the Bank has contracted Brand Ambassadors and Influencers who have shown prowess in their respective fields and have interest in this campaign to help push the Made in Ghana agenda.



We also welcome and encourage others who can help in pushing this agenda to join in the campaign and drive our message even further.



Collaboration with PRINPAG



As a forward looking brand, we seek to involve key stakeholders in this national campaign; thus, we have begun a collaboration with the Executives and Editors of the Private Newspapers Publishers Association (PRINPAG) which culminated in a media encounter with the Owners and Editors of leading media houses to establish a reliable cooperation and collaboration. Subsequent to this encounter and in our bid to deepen the campaign, PRINPAG, as our lead stakeholder, undertook a first in a series of a country tour of GEXIM’s financed Projects in the Central Region to visit Ekumfi Fruits and Juice Factory and Casa DeRopa on August 7, 2020.



GEXIM Support



Sectors that have received financial support from GEXIM include the pharmaceutical, Poultry, Shea, Creative Arts, Garments, Pineapple, Cassava, Mango, Cocoa products, and Oil Palm. Some of the factories that have been completed include Ekumfi Fruit and Juices factory, Casa de Ropa, Akro Poultry farm, Green Houses in KNUST, CUC, amongst many others.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.