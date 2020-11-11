Press Releases of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: GEPSTA

GEPSTA threatens to vote against Akufo-Addo if concerns are not addressed

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

We, the members of the Ga East Private School Teachers Association (GEPSTA) call on the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and our Member of Parliament, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo to as a matter of urgency address our grave concerns if they genuinely care about us otherwise we promise to campaign and vote against them massively in the December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



Government and our MP are certainly aware of the excruciating hardships which, private school teachers have endured and continue to suffer in the face of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.



Yet, all our efforts to seek audience with our MP has failed and Government continues to ignore us at a time we need help most as if we are not relevant at all to the nation.



If, indeed, every Ghanaian child must be in school and Government alone cannot provide education to all, hence, the relevance of private schools, then, in a time like this, Government must deem it expedient and highly imperative to consider our plights as important education stakeholders to provide us assistance to mitigate our sufferings.



Unfortunately, that is not the case.Ga East Private School Teachers Association ( GEPSTA) members have been abandoned at such a difficult time.



We, therefore, wish to inform government and our Honourable MP about how we, private school teachers are suffering and plead with them to come to our aid before 15th November, 2020.



After the above stated date if Government and our MP have not reached us we shall take the following actions:



1. Demonstrate against Government and our MP;



2. Campaign against the President and the MP; advise our relatives, students and dependants not to vote for them; and,



3. Vote massively against them.



Countries and leaders that woke up early to the realities facing their citizens and improved the foundation of education are now on top of the markings. Inversely, those that continue to pretend and ignore the foundation of education cannot boast of any meaningful success.



In Ghana, we had a huge sigh when President Nana Akufo-Addo announced his plans to improve basic and second cycle education both quantitatively and qualitatively. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the lukewarm attitude of Government towards some very important players in the education sector like private school teachers, expecially, those in Ga East.



Why have government and our MP abandoned us and not engaging us to appreciate our predicaments forgetting that 70% of the work in the basic education sector has always been done by us, the private school teachers.



We have made all the necessary contacts that must be made to put forward all our concerns but Government and our MP do not seem to care at all about us.



Any institution that fails to protect and seek the interest of the vulnerable or the marginalized only sets itself to fail in the long run. We, members of GEPSTA, therefore, call for a sober reflections, a change of heart to embrace all and sundry that matter in the scheme of things in Ghana education.



GEPSTA hereby reiterates its call on the government and the MP to come to our aid before the end of 15th November, 2020.



Signed



Edward Asante

President, GEPSTA

