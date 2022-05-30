GEPA seeks exporters’ collaboration for US$25.3 billion NTEs target

Business News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: bftonline.com

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has said collaboration with the exporter community is key in attaining the authority’s aim of mobilising Non-Traditional Exports (NTEs) revenue of US$25.3billion by 2029.



Speaking at the opening session of a week-long GEPA Export Training School in Accra, Deputy CEO Albert Kassim Diwura who represented Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO-GEPA, said it is important for all accredited exporters to collaborate and complement efforts by the authority in attaining the revenue target.



“We have seen many exporters trying to cut corners, particularly those who do not approach the Authority for information on standards for specific export products. Cutting corners is counterproductive and will not help our efforts to meet the target,” he said.



The global consumer market has standards and procedures which must be followed holistically, Mr. Diwura said, adding: “These standards are in synergy with export procedures and standards of GEPA. Hence, the training school’s essence is to inculcate and educate various exporters in product standards, procedures, branding and packaging among several other benefits in order to deepen collaboration between the authority and exporters toward the same ambition,” he said.



The GEPA Export Training School



The one-week training was attended by potential exporters, product associations, financial institutions, managers of export-oriented firms and SMEs. Key topics taught included elements of contract and negotiations; export marketing planning; elements of export marketing mix research; trade fair participation dynamics; and packaging and labelling among other subjects.



With about 50 exporters participating in the training at Accra, GEPA said it will hold the Takoradi training in June; Kumasi in August; and Tamale in the month of October 2022.



Working toward the target



In conformity with the US$25.3billion target for the 10-year structural transformation embedded in the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS) designed by GEPA and its stakeholders, Ghana will need to rake in about US$600million each year to realise the target by 2029. The authority is however optimistic that the over-400 different NTE products available to the country can push the agenda to meet the target vis-à-vis collaboration from the export community.