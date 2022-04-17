GEPA engages airlines on affordable cargo services

Business News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Four airlines have been engaged by the Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA) on how best they can provide reliable air cargo services for Ghanaian horticultural produce exports at an affordable rate.



According to the Director of Projects at GEPA, Alex Dadzawa, these four airlines include Ethiopia Airlines, Kenya Airlines, Viewtag Brinkle Airspace and Alternative Astra Airlines.



He added that his outfit was working with the Ghana Shippers Authority and the Ministry of Trade and Industry to devise ways of getting cargo aircraft for fresh produce for exports.



“We are now working with the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) and the MoTI to explore the possibility of getting a cargo aircraft for our fresh produce,” he said.



Reacting to this, the President of the Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana (VEPEAG), Felix Kamassah, told Daily Graphic that they risk losing their customers both locally and internationally to their competitors if the issue was not resolved as soon as possible.



This follows the inability of exporters to secure affordable and reliable air cargo services to freight their produce to buyers in Europe and other international markets.



“If we are not careful, the market we have secured may be lost to other competitors. We recently secured a contract to supply 2,000 boxes of fresh vegetables per week to a buyer in the UK, but we will not be able to do it because of the difficulties with carriers,” Mr Kamassah said.



He stressed that the country would also be negatively impacted should they run out of business.



Mr Kamassah said without a dedicated airline, the country risks meeting its target to grow NTEs from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $25.3 billion in 2029.



The Ghana Shippers Authority is mandated to ensure that airlines and shipping lines operating in the country do not over price their goods to meet industry standards.



The GSA entreated exporters to properly package their produce in order for the goods to be accepted in the international market.