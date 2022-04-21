GEA committed to build capacity of SMEs for AfCFTA market - Kosi

Business News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) says it will continue to offer the right technical and financial support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to empower them for the single continental market.



According to its Chief Executive Officer, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, this action is tied to government’s strong focus on the growth and development of a robust private sector to boost the nation’s trade potentials.



“We have interventions that support the youth and women entrepreneurs who make up majority of the country’s population and private sector businesses respectively. These are the segments of the population that are very prevalent and growing."



"We need to be able to support these categories of people to curtail certain problems that we might not see, and something government is trying to address as much as possible,” she said.



According to her, the outfit has programmes to build both big and small enterprises geared towards private sector development and growth as well as job creation for Ghanaians.



“GEA is the apex state body for supporting micro, small and medium enterprises with interventions for businesses or entrepreneurs across various sectors. There might be policy directions that focuses on specific target groups like anchor industries but we’re mostly looking out for all SMEs,” she added.



Mrs. Yankey-Ayeh said GEA’s work or interventions do not discriminate on the sector, gender of the beneficiary but very open to all including persons with disabilities to enable them pay close attention to their needs and to help build their industries.