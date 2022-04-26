GEA advocates for minimum wage to be set at reasonable rate

Business News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

The Ghana Employers Association (GEA) has called on the Tripartite Committee to set a reasonable minimum wage rate that private businesses operating in the country can afford.



The Tripartite Committee is responsible for setting the minimum wage for workers in the country.



Chief Executive Officer of the GEA, Alex Frimpong however believes setting a reasonable rate in the minimum wage will cushion businesses and workers that are currently facing some economic challenges.



“These are very difficult times for businesses and we may need to peg the minimum wage at a rate that businesses can afford,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com



“If the rate is such that it would be difficult for businesses to reward labour, then it will compromise the sustainability of businesses and for that matter, it would be very difficult for employers to support such an idea,” Alex Frimpong is quoted to have said.



The GEA boss made the remarks in reaction to demands of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) calling for an increase in the average minimum wage.



The Union argues that the current rate of inflation rate which is pegged at 19.4 percent for March this year does not reflect on their salaries and living conditions.



Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, has urged the government to put in place measures to ensure the public servants get the conditions of service due them.



Dr. Baah said government cannot continue to use the current happening in the world as an excuse to deny workers improved conditions of service.