GCB Bank launches ‘win like a gee’ for G-Money customers

Business News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: GCB Bank

Ghana’s most welcoming bank, GCB Bank PLC has launched ‘Win like a Gee’, a loyalty promotion to reward users of G-Money with monthly prizes.



G-Money is a telecommunication agnostic service that allows customers to sign up and perform all mobile money transactions irrespective of their mobile network.



G-Money’s affiliation with GCB Bank allows customers to enjoy better financial products and the safety and security of saving at a bank. Apart from its safety and convenience, G-money also offers very competitive rates on transactions.



Speaking at the promo launch, the Deputy Managing Director-Operations of GCB Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey expressed appreciation for the growing customer base;



“We are very pleased that our customers have acknowledged the value of G-Money products and services and are patronizing it. The growing customer base within a little over a year of its operations proves customers’ satisfaction and GCB’s commitment to offer the public not only bank-based financial services but also a more broad-based platform to serve other non-bank customers who may otherwise not have been able to transact through the banking system.



This undergirds our commitment to provide financial inclusion for all sectors and segments of the economy, leveraging on technology to provide convenience speedily, securely, and efficiently”, he expressed.



Mr. Carl Ashie, the Head of Mobile Financial Services for GCB Bank shared the rationale behind the promo;



“G-Money is running this promotion to not only bring the brand to the attention of the Ghanaian populace but also to reward our committed and loyal customers using a transaction-based reward system.



Customers are simply required to do more G-Money transactions and accumulate points. The first ten ‘points accumulators’ over a one-month period beginning from November 2021 to March 2022 will be rewarded for their financial activities”.



Mr. Ashie further shared details on how to participate and win in the promotion;

“You first have to sign up to G-Money and perform transactions with your existing accounts. The more you transact, the more you build points. The customers with the highest accumulated points will win prizes at the end of every month.”



After a successful launch in January 2020, G-Money, GCB Bank’s mobile money service, has registered over two million subscribers to its service. This milestone, in under two years, shows strongly that G-Money is a force to be reckoned with in the mobile money services ecosystem.



G-Money was established as the mobile money arm of GCB on January 30th, 2020. The brand is known for its services such as cash-in, cash-out, deposits, P2P transfer, airtime top-up, merchant payment, group services, voucher generation, ATM card-less withdrawal, and GhQR code payments services among others.



This service is an integral part of GCB Bank’s commitment to driving financial inclusion as part of its strategic objectives. The service is available nationwide with over 24,000 agents and 185 GCB branches. Being mindful of the possibility of fraud, a high level of security has been factored into agent point transactions where the short-code of the agent is inputted to ensure that the transaction is solely between the agent and the customer.