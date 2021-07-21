GCB Bank Limited named Financial Business of the Decade

Business News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: GCB Bank Limited

GCB Bank Ltd. has been voted the Financial Business of the Decade at the Millennium Excellence Awards programme held at the courtyard of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi at the weekend.



The much coveted and distinguished prize was presented to the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Kofi Adomakoh, in the presence of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The ceremony, held over the weekend, hosted nominees of diverse backgrounds in academia, business, agriculture, tourism & culture, government, the media, music & entertainment, education and sports.



The Millennium Excellence Foundation through its most prestigious award in Ghana has for 20 years been a long standing and credible campaign for rewarding the most distinguished personalities and institutions alike.



These prestigious awards are reserved for individuals and organizations with the highest positive impact on humanity, enhancing the wellbeing of their community or nation whilst undertaking their respective pursuits.



Saturday evening, in a rather pristine and colorful style, was occasioned by the display of royalty and statesmanship as well as world class entertainment.



Receiving the award for the Bank, Managing Director Kofi Adomakoh, Deputy MD Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey and Head, Corporate Affairs, Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng dashingly took to stage and "brought home the win".



GCB with the tagline “Your bank for life”, has for the most parts of the decade been a financial, socio-economic and socially responsible development partner across the country. And this is to sustain the fact that GCB Bank has made profitable in roads and given shared value to all of our stakeholders on a year on year basis since the inception of this millennium.



The GCB Managing Director said "through the sustainable business model of providing cutting edge financial services and credible business practices, GCB Bank Ltd. has been duly recognized as the financial business of the decade. This feat couldn't have been without you, you as our priced asset, as the Bank's customer and largest stakeholder".



"Thank you for sharing in this wonderful achievement and for being a best part of our success story" Kofi Adomakoh opined thankfully.



Other patrons of the award ceremony included the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Shaributu, celebrated businessmen and women and senior members of the clergy.



