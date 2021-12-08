GCAA reaffirms resolve to enhancing air transport, navigation sector

Business News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Juliet Okae has reaffirmed its resolve to deliver on its mandate in the air transport and navigation space.



According to her, despite the adverse impact of the coronavirus on air transport and the navigation, the Authority remains poised in licensing air transport operations and providing air navigation services within the Accra Flight Information Region.



Speaking at a ceremony to mark this year’s International Civil Aviation Day on December 7, 2021, Juliet Okae said,” As the regulatory agency for air transport in Ghana, GCAA remains committed to its core mandate of licensing air transport operations, maintaining oversight of aviation safety and security, as well as providing air navigation services within the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR).”



“This comprises the airspace of Ghana and a large area over the Gulf of Guinea in the Atlantic Ocean. I wish to further stress that within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sectoral recovery we are witnessing across the global aviation industry, we as stakeholders of the industry must recognize the air transport priorities confronting the world,” she is quoted by Citi Business News.



The Deputy GCAA Director-General highlighted her outfit is also mindful of the numerous benefits that air transport and contributions other sectors offer to the nation and its people.



“This recognition has yielded excellent outcomes, as Ghana obtained an Effective Implementation or EI rate of 89.89%, the highest by an African country after ICAO concluded its Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) in April 2019,” she concluded.