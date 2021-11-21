GBC to no longer broadcast NLA live draws

Business News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NLA reveals the rationale behind its decision as lack of quality of broadcast



GBC failed to respond to a letter by NLA to address concerns



New and modern equipment to be acquired to enhance coverage



The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has disclosed that it would no longer broadcast its live draws on national television saying a different broadcasting network will be used.



Speaking at a media engagement on Saturday, November 20, Director-General of NLA, Mr Sammi Awuku, revealed that the change will take effect from December 1, revealing that the initiative is one of several changes designed to be made to the broadcast of the draw.



According to Mr Awuku, this follows the failure of the state broadcaster to respond to a letter written by the NLA on September 1. He said that the NLA had sought to engage GBC about genuine concerns it has about the quality of the broadcast, but failure to respond rendered all efforts futile.



GBC has for decades enjoyed special relations with other state agencies, but has not accepted the challenge to modify its operations to live up to the standard of modern studios and broadcasting, largely spearheaded by private-sector broadcasters.



Mr Awuku stated that indeed, NLA pays significant revenue to GBC for the privilege to broadcast on its network, but also expected value for money.





NLA is currently in the process of effecting key changes to the live draw including the acquisition of five new and modern draw equipment to replace the current ones which were acquired in 1973. The change would include the process of inserting the balls into the machine, which traditionally has had to be laboriously counted. This is set to change.





Also, the entire studio set would be replaced to reflect the modern digital age with appropriate lighting, background and setting. Mr Awuku said that all resources have been made available to the team in charge to ensure that the changes are made.





The presenter is also set to be Ghanaian-born actress Jessica Williams, who has carved an image for herself as a vibrant presenter.





GBC, the state broadcaster, has held the broadcast rights to the NLA live draw franchise for decades, which is a major viewer attractant in its own right, draws millions of viewers each time in Ghana and across the borders of the country in nations such as Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria and other African countries, who have come to depend on the NLA draw because of its integrity.