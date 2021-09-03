GBC spent GH¢17 million on coverage of 2020 elections - DG

Business News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) spent as much as GH¢17million for the coverage of the 2020 General Election, its Director-General, Prof. Amin Alhassan has disclosed.



He made the disclosure whiles making a presentation at the second edition of State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA)’s media engagement series in Accra on Thursday.



According to him, national operations like the poll coverage were tasks that the cooporation undertakes but which is not paid for.



“I will give you an instance. For some reason, we went to court with a presidential petition. The consensus was that it should be televised live, but nobody asked us how we were going to fund it.



“The Chief Justice invited me for a conversation and told me that I want this live and I looked him in the face and said I would send you an invoice. He said look, I did not budget for this and I said if you did not budget for a presidential petition how can GBC budget for telecasting it live,” Prof. Alhassan disclosed.



“It was unpredictable for us but once they asked us to do it. Every minute you watched the presidential petition live Ghana Broadcasting Corporation was paying $3 to a satellite service provider till the petition was over,” he stressed.



On the subject of rpofitability in the area of internally generated funds, he said: “We are not declaring profit but if we were to declare profit I will tell you that this is the profit we have declared. The entire several days of the hearing, every minute $3 has been paid by GBC with tax."



Whiles stressing that the GBC was on a transit from bureaucracy to business, challenges remained and they were committed to surmounting same.



“There were many old people who were more comfortable with doing things the analogue way. It was very difficult handling such situations because they have also dedicated all their lives to GBC.”