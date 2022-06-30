GACL to reconcile McDan Aviation's outstanding debts - Transport Minister

Business News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: GNA

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has informed Parliament that the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is to reconcile McDan Aviation's outstanding debts and provide feedback to the House.



Mr Asiamah said this in response to a question by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu on steps the Ministry was taking to address purported instances of regulatory breaches by McDan Aviation as contained in official communication from GACL.



The Minister said the GACL had held series of meetings with the McDan Aviation Handling Services Limited (McDan Aviation) to resolve the instances of regulatory breaches.



He said the parties considered and agreed on safety and security issues such as McDan Aviation to present its Safety Management Manual and Airport Security Programme to the GACL and GACL to re-train McDan Aviation staff under the directive of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).



Touching on the status of implementation, the Minister said McDan Aviation had submitted its Safety Management Manual and Airport Security Programme to GACL and that the GACL had organised training for its staff.



On his part, Mr Abed-Nego Azumah Bandim, MP for Bunkpurugu, asked the Minister of Transport why Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) still does not receive its share of aviation levy from the GACL.



Mr Asiamah in his response noted that the Airport Tax Act, 1963 (Act 209) as amended imposed Airport Passenger Service Charge (APSC) on departing passengers.



He said the receivables from the APSC had historically been the main source of revenue for the management of airport operations.



He said under special arrangement, the GACL had been paying some amount to GMET to recover their services at the airports.



“Mr Speaker, following the passage of the Ghana Civil Aviation Amendment Act 2019 (Act 985), the Ghana Meteorological Agency Amendment Act 2019, (Act 1002) and the Airport accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau Act, 2020 (Act 1028), 7.5 per cent 5.0 per cent and 1.5 per cent of the APSC were allocated to the respective agencies,” Mr Asiamah said.



“Mr Speaker, the Management of GACL and GMET have had series of engagements resulting in GACL making payments to the tune of GHC5.2 million to GMET between the periods 2017 to date.”



He said the parties were in discussion for a workable payment plan for the outstanding amounts.