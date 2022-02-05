GACL grants McDan Aviation permit for private jet operations at KIA Terminal 1

Business News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has granted, McDan Aviation the permit to operationalize its Private Jet at the Terminal 1 section of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)



A letter signed by the Managing Director of the GACL, Yaw Kwakwa said, “With Reference to our earlier letter referenced GACL/MD/FHS20/1/22on the above subject we wish to inform you that the GACL has delegated the Terminal 1 to MacDan aviation for private jet operations.”



“As part of measures to opertaionalise the Terminal we require COVID-19 testing services at the Terminal-19”.







The GACL had earlier ordered McDan Aviation to suspend the use of the KIA Terminal 1 until further notice.



“We refer to our earlier discussions and subsequent directive to suspend the inauguration of the private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport until all necessary operational requirements and obligations are met.



“We note with concern your failure to comply with the directive despite the outstanding issues on the prior terms and conditions for the use and operations of Terminal 1 as a Private Jet Terminal.



“Management has subsequently directed the suspension of your use of Terminal 1 until further notice,” a statement signed by the Managing Director of the GACL Yaw Kwakwa said on Tuesday February 1, 2022.



The private jet terminal belonging to McDan Aviation Company was recently inaugurated on January 28, 2022.



But the GACL earlier accused McDan of engaging “in several activities without prior approval from GACL which have typically called for emergency corrective actions.”