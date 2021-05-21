Future of Ghana holds maiden virtual volunteer programme

Press Releases of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: Future of Ghana

The Future of Ghana, A nonprofit organisation has held a virtual workshop for its volunteers across the globe.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Future of Ghana Mr Anold Sarfo-Kantanka spoke on how the COVID-19 pandemic has provided many with more time to reflect and how to make an impact.



According to him, the pandemic has in particular amongst many diasporans, the sense of identity that can lead them to volunteers who lend their skills and talents to businesses or to help people.



According to him, the Future of Ghana believes strongly in their volunteering programme as in the past and to date, it has helped to change the life of many at the receiving end of the volunteering and volunteers.



The maiden virtual volunteering programme was ably supported them Madam Irene Mensa Bonsu together with her team namely; Stephanie Otuo Acheampong and Eleanor Opoku