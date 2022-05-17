Further downgrades to occur if economic indicators do not improve – Seth Terpker

Business News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is likely to experience further credit downgrades from ratings agencies if the macroeconomic indicators do not improve.



This is the view of Seth Terkper, a former finance minister.



According to him, should the current trend of economic challenges persist, futher credit downgrades are likely to occur in the next round of review.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra, Seth Terkper said government is currently struggling to meet financing needs for its budget due to its inability to achieve its Treasury Bills auctioning target and other factors.



“The fact that we are not in the market – external market – because of rising debt and others which are problematic, then it means that financing the budget is becoming a difficulty. And we know already that compensation and interest [rates] were taking most of the budget revenue, and the budget was heavily dependent on debt. So, we need to be clear on what is going on with this,” Tekper said.



He continued, “We also know of the depreciating of the cedi which has been an issue for some time now for Bank of Ghana…including inflation which has led the bank [BoG] to intervene in the market in terms of foreign exchange and also begin to increase interest rates which is one of the things the Central Bank uses to fight this. So, you can see that there is accumulation of issues that have been arising.”



To address this, he called on government to adopt a holistic approach in finding solutions to solve the economic challenges ahead its mid-year budget review.



“And I must say that it is not a pretty situation to be in with the indicators going down south as they say. Then what it means is that is possible that you may be in for further downgrades by the rating agencies. You know when the next ratings come in”, he added.



Touching on the central bank’s monetary policy decision which is expected to take place next week, the former finance minister said he expects an increase in the interest rate – a move he believes will impact government and businesses.



“Now, what we are still concern which one is talking about is inflation which has shot up to 23.6% year-on-year. Month-on-month it is also very high in 29 months or over 2 years, imported inflation that is the inflation related to imports or prices related to imports has also exceeded domestic prices. Now what it means is that as you can see to the correlation I was trying to draw, it means that the external side of the economy is taking a heat,” he added.



Meanwhile, at the beginning of this year, key rating agencies such as Moody’s Investors Services and Fitch Ratings both downgraded Ghana’s creditworthiness.



