Funds to be made available for second phase of Keta Sea defence wall - Housing Minister

Business News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Finance is expected to allocate funds for construction of the second phase of the Keta Sea defence wall, Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye has disclosed.



The development comes following tidal waves ravaging the homes and destroying the properties of residents at Anloga-Keta in the Volta region.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Monday November 8, 2021, Asenso-Boakye said the second phase of sea defence wall, when completed, will cover a coastal stretch of 8 kilometers.



“The Ministry of Works and Housing knows the urgency of the second phase of the project to protect the other communities. To this end, the Ministry has commenced urgent steps to implement the second phase of the project.”



“The Ministry is actively working with the Ministry of Finance to raise the needed funding for the implementation of the second phase which will protect the beaches, lives and livelihoods,” Asenso-Boakye added.



The recent incident of tidal waves at Keta in the Volta region has displaced many residents, individuals and households.



It has also destroyed the fishing accoutrement of fisherfolk, businesses and other valuables.