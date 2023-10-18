Funds locked up in abandoned projects could be equal to Ghana’s GDP – Asiedu Nketiah

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has tasked Ghanaians to hold politicians to complete projects started by their predecessors.



He also described the situation as very worrying especially under the Akufo-Addo-led government equating the amount invested into some of these abandoned projects to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.



“The monies that are locked up in projects which have been abandoned in various stages, if we are able to compute the actual value, arguably it will be equal to the GDP of the country as we are speaking”, Mr Asiedu Nketiah sounded the alarm bells



The National Chairman of the NDC who made this known at the 75th Anniversary of St Joseph College of Education at Bechem in the Tano South district of the Ahafo Region, also stressed that, the numerous projects abandoned across the country affect the developmental status of the country in various ways.



He noted if politicians focus on completing projects to serve the citizens, they will not be focusing on taking credit for projects but they would rather be focusing on completing project to serve mother Ghana. “After all, no politician comes to office with money”, he stated.



He added that, previous governments put up a numerous projects to improve the country’s development in different sectors across the regions but all the projects have been abandoned by current government.