Full list of winners of 5th Ghana Energy Awards

Business News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 5th edition of the Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) was held on Friday, November 20, 2021.



The awards scheme is to recognize the efforts, innovation and excellence of people who are contributing to the growth of the energy sector.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, among other renowned persons graced the occasion held at the Labadi Beach hotel.



Below is the full list of the 2021 Ghana Energy Awards winners



1. Energy Personality of the Year [Male] - Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, CE, VRA



2. Energy Personality of the Year [Female] - Lady Cynthia Lumor, Deputy MD, Tullow Ghana



3. CEO of the Year [Power] - Ing. Jonathan Amoako-Baah, former CE, GRIDCO



4. CEO of the Year [Petroleum] - Dr Ben K. D. Asante, CEO, Ghana Gas



5. Digital Leadership Impact Award - Mami Dufie-Ofori, Executive Secretary, PURC



6. Outstanding Contribution to Digitalisation - Electricity Company of Ghana







7. Rising Star Award - Juliana Serwaa Adusei, BPA



8. Energy Institution of the Year - Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP)



9. Energy Company of the Year [Power] - Sunon Asogli Power



10. Energy Company of the Year [Petroleum] - GOIL



11. Energy Company of the Year [Renewable] - Meinergy Technology



12. Exceptional Digital Management Award - Volta River Authority



13. Innovation Project of the Year - Equator Energy



14. Digitalisation Project of the Year - MiDA



15. Emerging Energy Company of the Year - Alpha TND



16. Energy Consultancy Service Organisation of the Year – Arthur Energy Advisors



17. Brand of the Year - PETROSOL



18. Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year - Petroleum Commission



19. Excellence in Power Generation - Bui Power Authority



20. Clean Energy Initiative of the Year - Bui Power Authority



21. Off-Grid Energy Solution of the Year - SunPower Innovations



22. Excellence in Digital Service Delivery - National Petroleum Authority



23. Energy Reporter of the Year - Kingsley Nana Boadu, GTV







Non-Competitive Honours



1. Exemplary Leadership Award - Senyo Hosi, CEO, CBOD



2. Lifetime Achievement Awards - Former President John Agyekum Kufuor (received in-person), and Late President Jerry John Rawlings (posthumously) received by Dr Zanetor Rawlings



3. Women In Energy Excellence Award - Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, DCE, Services, VRA



4. Student impact programme of the year [Tertiary cycle] - The Gas Challenge - Ghana Gas



5. Student impact programme of the year [Secondary cycle] - Renewable Energy Challenge-Energy Commission



6. Excellence in Leadership & Governance Award – Ministry of Energy



