Business News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Full list of winners of 5th Ghana Energy Awards

The former president bagged Lifetime Achievement Awards play videoThe former president bagged Lifetime Achievement Awards

The 5th edition of the Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) was held on Friday, November 20, 2021.

The awards scheme is to recognize the efforts, innovation and excellence of people who are contributing to the growth of the energy sector.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, among other renowned persons graced the occasion held at the Labadi Beach hotel.

Below is the full list of the 2021 Ghana Energy Awards winners

1. Energy Personality of the Year [Male] - Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, CE, VRA

2. Energy Personality of the Year [Female] - Lady Cynthia Lumor, Deputy MD, Tullow Ghana

3. CEO of the Year [Power] - Ing. Jonathan Amoako-Baah, former CE, GRIDCO

4. CEO of the Year [Petroleum] - Dr Ben K. D. Asante, CEO, Ghana Gas

5. Digital Leadership Impact Award - Mami Dufie-Ofori, Executive Secretary, PURC

6. Outstanding Contribution to Digitalisation - Electricity Company of Ghana



7. Rising Star Award - Juliana Serwaa Adusei, BPA

8. Energy Institution of the Year - Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP)

9. Energy Company of the Year [Power] - Sunon Asogli Power

10. Energy Company of the Year [Petroleum] - GOIL

11. Energy Company of the Year [Renewable] - Meinergy Technology

12. Exceptional Digital Management Award - Volta River Authority

13. Innovation Project of the Year - Equator Energy

14. Digitalisation Project of the Year - MiDA

15. Emerging Energy Company of the Year - Alpha TND

16. Energy Consultancy Service Organisation of the Year – Arthur Energy Advisors

17. Brand of the Year - PETROSOL

18. Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year - Petroleum Commission

19. Excellence in Power Generation - Bui Power Authority

20. Clean Energy Initiative of the Year - Bui Power Authority

21. Off-Grid Energy Solution of the Year - SunPower Innovations

22. Excellence in Digital Service Delivery - National Petroleum Authority

23. Energy Reporter of the Year - Kingsley Nana Boadu, GTV



Non-Competitive Honours

1. Exemplary Leadership Award - Senyo Hosi, CEO, CBOD

2. Lifetime Achievement Awards - Former President John Agyekum Kufuor (received in-person), and Late President Jerry John Rawlings (posthumously) received by Dr Zanetor Rawlings

3. Women In Energy Excellence Award - Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, DCE, Services, VRA

4. Student impact programme of the year [Tertiary cycle] - The Gas Challenge - Ghana Gas

5. Student impact programme of the year [Secondary cycle] - Renewable Energy Challenge-Energy Commission

6. Excellence in Leadership & Governance Award – Ministry of Energy

