Full list of winners at Global Business Quality Awards

Business News of Friday, 26 November 2021
Source: Global Business Quality Awards
The 5th Global Business Quality Awards and breakfast business networking 2021 came off at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. The event is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) organizers of the prestigious Made in Ghana Awards and Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards in Ghana.
Some Global premium quality brands in Ghana were honored at the fifth edition of the Global Business Quality Awards and Breakfast Conference. On the theme, “Promoting quality Global brands and business leaders in Ghana” and designed to promote, advertise premium quality, the most valuable and admirable global brands in Ghana that have met the standard of premium quality and have been judged to be truly exceptional.
The business breakfast meeting also presented a great business networking opportunity for the diplomatic corps, entrepreneurs, and business executives to access new ideas to successfully grow their businesses in Ghana based on three key criteria, economic success in the market, best-selling quality brand, and popularity among consumers.
Present at the ceremony were the Colombian Ambassador to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mrs. Claudia Turbay Quintero, Mr. Sugandh Rajaran, Indian High Commissioner; Dr. Ozlem Ergun Uluesen, Turkish Ambassador, Mr. Maher Kheir, Lebanese Ambassador, Mr. Eliphas M. Barine, Kenyan High Commissioner, Mr. Kufa Edward Chinoza, Zimbabwean Ambassador, Ms. Marsim Cassar, Deputy Head Of Mission, Maltese High Commission and Mrs. Delese A.A. Darko, CEO, Food and Drugs Authority.
Full list of winners below:
1. Quality Corporate Leadership Award 2020
Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana.
2. Quality Business Leadership Award 2020
Mr. Hayssam Fakhry, Managing Director, Interplast Limited
3. Quality Public Sector Leadership Award 2020
Mrs. Delese A.A.Darko, CEO /Food & Drugs Authority
4. Best Quality Building Material Brand
of the Year Award 2020
Italkol Ghana (Velo West Africa Limited)
5. Premium Quality Paper Manufacturing and Printing Brand of the Decade Award
Jay Kay Industries & Investments Ltd
6. Premium Quality Electrical Power Brand of the Year Award 2020
AlphaTND Limited
7. Premium Quality Agribusiness Brand of the Year Award 2020
Ecom Ghana
8. Best Quality SUV Brand of the Year Award 2020
Honda CR.V, THP Ghana Ltd
9. Best Quality Transport & Logistics Brand Of the Year Award 2020
Kiteko Ghana Ltd
10. Best Quality Information Technology Retail Outlet of the Year Award 2020.
Compu-Ghana Ltd
11. Premium Quality Hospitality Brand of the Decade Award
Movenpick Ambassador Hotel
12. Premium Quality Global Airline Brand of the Decade Award
Emirates Airline
13. Premium Quality Cosmetics Brand of the Decade Award
Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd.
14. Premium Quality Professional Services Brand of the Year Award 2020
AB & David Law Firm
15. Premium Quality Banking Brand of the Year Award 2020
Absa Bank Ghana
16. Premium Quality Healthcare Brand of the Decade. Award
Rabito Clinic
17. Quality Plastic Pipe Manufacturing Brand of the Decade Award
Interplast Ltd
18. Premium Quality Real Estate Development Brand of the Year Award 2020
JL Properties Ghana
19. Premium Quality Life Insurance Brand of the Year Award 2020
StarLife Assurance Co. Ltd
20. Premium Quality Health Insurance Brand of the Year Award 2020
Premier Health Insurance
21. Most Popular Electronic Retail Brand of the Year Award 2020
Kab-Fam Ghana Ltd
22. Premium Quality Foam Manufacturing Brand of The Decade award.
Ashfoam Ghana
23. Best Quality Fertilizer Brand of the Year Award 2020
Yara Ghana Limited
24. Premium Quality Plastic Food Packaging Products of the Decade Award
Everpack Limited Ghana
25. Best Quality Financial Technology Brand of the Year Award 2020
Zeepay Ghana Limited
26. Best Quality Solar Energy Brand of the Year Award 2020
Translight Solar Ltd.