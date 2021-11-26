Full list of winners at Global Business Quality Awards

Business News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: Global Business Quality Awards

The 5th Global Business Quality Awards and breakfast business networking 2021 came off at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. The event is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) organizers of the prestigious Made in Ghana Awards and Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards in Ghana.



Some Global premium quality brands in Ghana were honored at the fifth edition of the Global Business Quality Awards and Breakfast Conference. On the theme, “Promoting quality Global brands and business leaders in Ghana” and designed to promote, advertise premium quality, the most valuable and admirable global brands in Ghana that have met the standard of premium quality and have been judged to be truly exceptional.



The business breakfast meeting also presented a great business networking opportunity for the diplomatic corps, entrepreneurs, and business executives to access new ideas to successfully grow their businesses in Ghana based on three key criteria, economic success in the market, best-selling quality brand, and popularity among consumers.



Present at the ceremony were the Colombian Ambassador to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mrs. Claudia Turbay Quintero, Mr. Sugandh Rajaran, Indian High Commissioner; Dr. Ozlem Ergun Uluesen, Turkish Ambassador, Mr. Maher Kheir, Lebanese Ambassador, Mr. Eliphas M. Barine, Kenyan High Commissioner, Mr. Kufa Edward Chinoza, Zimbabwean Ambassador, Ms. Marsim Cassar, Deputy Head Of Mission, Maltese High Commission and Mrs. Delese A.A. Darko, CEO, Food and Drugs Authority.



Full list of winners below:



1. Quality Corporate Leadership Award 2020

Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana.



2. Quality Business Leadership Award 2020

Mr. Hayssam Fakhry, Managing Director, Interplast Limited



3. Quality Public Sector Leadership Award 2020

Mrs. Delese A.A.Darko, CEO /Food & Drugs Authority



4. Best Quality Building Material Brand

of the Year Award 2020

Italkol Ghana (Velo West Africa Limited)



5. Premium Quality Paper Manufacturing and Printing Brand of the Decade Award

Jay Kay Industries & Investments Ltd



6. Premium Quality Electrical Power Brand of the Year Award 2020

AlphaTND Limited



7. Premium Quality Agribusiness Brand of the Year Award 2020

Ecom Ghana



8. Best Quality SUV Brand of the Year Award 2020

Honda CR.V, THP Ghana Ltd



9. Best Quality Transport & Logistics Brand Of the Year Award 2020

Kiteko Ghana Ltd



10. Best Quality Information Technology Retail Outlet of the Year Award 2020.

Compu-Ghana Ltd



11. Premium Quality Hospitality Brand of the Decade Award

Movenpick Ambassador Hotel



12. Premium Quality Global Airline Brand of the Decade Award

Emirates Airline



13. Premium Quality Cosmetics Brand of the Decade Award

Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd.



14. Premium Quality Professional Services Brand of the Year Award 2020

AB & David Law Firm



15. Premium Quality Banking Brand of the Year Award 2020

Absa Bank Ghana



16. Premium Quality Healthcare Brand of the Decade. Award

Rabito Clinic



17. Quality Plastic Pipe Manufacturing Brand of the Decade Award

Interplast Ltd



18. Premium Quality Real Estate Development Brand of the Year Award 2020

JL Properties Ghana



19. Premium Quality Life Insurance Brand of the Year Award 2020

StarLife Assurance Co. Ltd



20. Premium Quality Health Insurance Brand of the Year Award 2020

Premier Health Insurance



21. Most Popular Electronic Retail Brand of the Year Award 2020

Kab-Fam Ghana Ltd



22. Premium Quality Foam Manufacturing Brand of The Decade award.

Ashfoam Ghana



23. Best Quality Fertilizer Brand of the Year Award 2020

Yara Ghana Limited



24. Premium Quality Plastic Food Packaging Products of the Decade Award

Everpack Limited Ghana



25. Best Quality Financial Technology Brand of the Year Award 2020

Zeepay Ghana Limited



26. Best Quality Solar Energy Brand of the Year Award 2020

Translight Solar Ltd.