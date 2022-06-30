Full implementation of E-Levy begins July 1 – Ghana Revenue Authority

Business News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Only 10% of projected E-Levy revenue achieved so far – Gabby Otchere-Darko



Government will have no choice but to withdraw E-Levy if revenue remains low – Tax expert



Integrate onto a common platform or attract sanctions – GRA to Charging Entities



The Ghana Revenue Authority has informed charging entities tasked with the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy of a full rollout of the tax measure beginning July 1, 2022.



According to a statement issued by the revenue arm of the government, all charging entities are expected to integrate onto the Authority’s Electronic Levy Management and Assurance System (ELMAS) before June 28, 2022.



It explained that this would enable all charging entities to roll out the full implementation of the E-Levy, which commenced in a modified phase from May 1 this year.



“Meanwhile, Live Credentials will be shared with your technical teams for onboarding onto the Common Platform,” the GRA said.



The authority further said failure to integrate onto the Common Platform will attract sanctions under the Revenue Administration Act of 2016, Act 915.







Meanwhile, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has revealed that the tax measure has so far not generated the projected revenue as expected.



Since the implementation of the E-Levy about two months ago, only 10 per cent of the projected revenue has been achieved.



This has sparked renewed concerns over the viability of the tax measure, with stakeholders calling on the government to withdraw the levy if revenues remain low.



MA/BOG