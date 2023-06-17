Full List: CBN restates ban on importers of 43 ttems from buying forex at official market rates

Business News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: legit.ng

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a clarification regarding foreign exchange (FX) access for importers of 43 items that were previously restricted from obtaining FX through the official window.



Legit.ng recalls that in a circular issued on June 24th, 2015, the CBN banned importers of certain items from accessing dollars from the official market a move aimed at preserving the country's foreign reserves.



The list, which initially comprised 41 items, has since grown to 43, including widely consumed staple foods in the country.



Reiterating its position, CBN in a statement published on its website on Friday, June 15, 2023, noted that nothing has changed on the decision to ban 43 items.



Part of the statement reads: "The status quo remains on the 43 non-eligible items. The items are not permitted to be funded from the I&E window."



CBN's statement follows its recent changes in the FX market and the collapse of all FX windows into the investors and exporters (I&E) window.



The new changes mean that all eligible FX transactions shall only be done via the I&E window, and exchange rates are usually agreed upon by both parties.



List of 43 items restricted by CBN from obtaining dollars for importation



Fertilizers



Rice



Cement



Margarine



Palm kernel /palm oil products/vegetable oils



Meat and processed meat products



Vegetables and processed meat products



Poultry chicken, eggs, turkey



Private airplanes/jets



Indian incense



Tinned fish in sauce (geisha)/(sardines)



Cold rolled steel sheets



Galvanized steel sheets



Roofing sheets



Wheelbarrows



Head pans



Metal boxes and containers



Enamelware



Steel drums



Steel pipes



Wire rods (deformed and not deformed)



Iron rods and reinforcing bard



Wire mesh



Steel nails



Security and razor wine



Wood particle boards and panels



Wood fiber boards and panels



Plywood boards and panels



Wooden doors



Furniture



Toothpicks



Glass and glassware



Kitchen utensils



Tableware



Tiles-vitrified and ceramic



Textiles Woven fabrics



Cloths



Plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules, cellophane wrappers



Soap and cosmetics



Tomatoes/tomato pastes Euro bond/foreign currency bond/share purchases



Stockfish