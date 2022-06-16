Fuel prices to shoot up by 15 per cent for the rest of June - IES

Business News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: GNA

There will be a sharp rise in prices of petrol and diesel for the rest of June 2022, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) has projected.



The IES said petrol price will increase by about 10 per cent to sell above GHC11 per litre and diesel by about 15 per cent to sell above GHC14 per litre.



The price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) is however projected to fall further by 5 per cent from its current price, the Institute added.



Mr Fritz Moses, Research Analyst at IES, told the Ghana News Agency that the increment will take effect at the various pumps by Monday, June 20, 2022.



He attributed the expected increment to the continuous depreciation of the cedi against the US Dollar and the rise in the international market prices for petrol and diesel.



He said the cedi depreciated by 0.86 per cent in the just-ended pricing window (June 1 to 15, 2022) while the international market price for petrol and diesel shot up by 14.81 per cent and 17.67 per cent, respectively.



Prices of fuel on the local market increased more than 4 per cent on average terms in the just-ended pricing-window. The price of petrol and diesel increased by 5 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.



The IES said all the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) it monitored in the window under review increased their prices at the pump.



“Per the IES Marketscan, the current national average price is pegged at GHC10.00 per litre and GHC12.15 per litre for Gasoline and Gasoil respectively.



“This is an increase of 2.5 per cent on the previous average per litre price of GHC9.75 for Gasoline and a 3.75 per cent increase over the previous Gasoil average price of GHC11.71 per litre,” it said.