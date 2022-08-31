Fuel prices to increase by almost 7% in September – IES

Business News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Institute for Energy Security has projected an increase in fuel prices by 5% and 10%, translating to about GH¢70p increase in the current price from September 2022.



The increase is, however, attributed to the continuous depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies particularly the dollar.



“Whereas the price of petrol has fallen by 5.87% and that of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by 3.28% on the world market, the Institute of Energy Security (IES) projects that prices of these products would rise at the pumps. For diesel, the 6.48% increase in price will further increase the rate of price jump in September (2022),” as quoted by myjoyonline.com.



The price of Brent crude is selling at $109 per barrel.



However, a liter of petrol is currently selling at a little over GH¢11 and GH¢13.70 for diesel at various fuel pumps.



SSD/FNOQ