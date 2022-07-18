Fuel prices to drop in the coming months – NPA assures consumers

Business News of Monday, 18 July 2022

OMCs reduce fuel at pumps by 60 pesewas



We have enough fuel to meet current demands – NPA



Petrol selling for over GH¢11 per litre at the pumps



The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assured the general public of reductions in the price of petroleum products in the coming months on the domestic market.



According to the regulator, this is based on expectations of drops in crude oil prices on the international market.



Chief Executive of the NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, said consumers of petroleum products in Ghana should be rest assured of enough fuel to meet current demands.



“We have enough fuel in the country to meet the demands. There should be no concern regarding the supply of diesel, especially,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.



He added that the NPA is confident of price drops in the international market for crude oil.



Meanwhile, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has hinted at a six percent drop in the prices of petroleum products across various pumps in the country.



At the moment, diesel is selling at almost GH¢15 per litre while petrol is going for over GH¢11 per litre at some pumps.



However, some oil marketing companies in the country, over the weekend, made some reductions of up to 60 pesewas in the price of petroleum products at the pumps.





