Fuel prices are cheaper in Togo, Burkina Faso than in ‘oil exporting country’ Ghana – A.B.A Fuseini

Business News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Inflation for June hits 29.8%



Economy in shambles under Ofori-Atta, Bawumia, A.B.A Fuseini



Togo, Burkina Faso have single digit inflation, A.B.A Fuseini



Sagnarigu Member of Parliament, A.B.A Fuseini, has said inasmuch as Ghana is a net exporter of oil, prices of petroleum products keep skyrocketing.



He stated that fuel prices are cheaper in neighbouring countries such as Togo and Burkina Faso.



A.B.A Fuseini further added that these aforementioned countries that do not have one-third of Ghana's resources have single digit inflation.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he said, "Ghana is a net exporter of oil. Fuel prices are cheaper in Togo. Togo doesn’t have a drop of oil, yet, has a single digit inflation. The cost of living is far better than it is in Ghana.



"Even Burkina Faso which does not have one-third of the resources we have, is operating in a single digit inflation. Fuel prices are cheaper in Burkina Faso than it is Ghana, a net producer of oil. Everything is in shambles under the management of Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia," the MP stated.



Meanwhile, Ghana's inflation for June this year hit 29.8 per cent.



This was disclosed by the Ghana Statistical Service at a press conference in Accra.



The latest report released by GSS and sighted by GhanaWeb shows that the drivers of the country's inflation were largely driven by food and non-food products.



