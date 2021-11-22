Fuel price hikes: Commercial drivers strike Nov 25

Business News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Concerned Drivers Union Association, Ghana, has issued a notice of its intention to go on strike on 25 November 2021 over high prices of fuel in the country.



The group said it has realized that the increase in the prices of fuel and spare parts in the country has resulted in a high standard of living.



“Hence, the drivers union has decided to go on strike on the 25th of November 2021 and, therefore, all motorbikes, tricycles, taxis, and retro cars that use fuel for commercial purposes, have decided to park" the vehicles, the group said in a statement.



The union is also pleading with the government to help reduce the price of fuel.



The drivers, who had threatened to strike earlier, rescinded their decision pending the presentation of the 2022 budget statement.



Since the budget did not touch on any plans to reduce the price of fuel, the drivers have decided to walk the talk and park their vehicles in protest.