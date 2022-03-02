Fuel price hikes: Cabinet commences deliberations over probable fuel subsidies

Business News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prices of petroleum products cross GH¢8 mark



Ghanaians paying more fuel products



Fuel prices to hit GH¢9 per liter by end of March 2022 – COPEC



Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has said Cabinet has commenced deliberations aimed at introducing possible subsidies for petroleum consumers.



The move has since become necessary due to the persistent hikes in fuel prices which have already crossed the GH¢8 as of March 1, 2022, at some pumps in the country.



The deputy energy minister, according to a Joy Business report said the National Petroleum Authority has tabled a recommendation submitted through the Ministry of Finance for Cabinet to consider.



“It’s unfortunate and we as a government have taken inputs from the NPA as an agent of the ministry to forward to the Ministry of Finance to take a look at, and subsequently submit to the cabinet for some direction on what further relieves – if any that government could introduce to cushion Ghanaians,” Egyapa Mercer is quoted by Joy Business.



He continued, “The price has gone up beyond the reach of many Ghanaians. So, we ought to begin the conversation as to whether we as a nation have to set a ceiling beyond which the deregulation is suspended for government intervention to be introduced. That’s a conversation we should have because whatever subsidy from government will have to be paid for.”



Touching on when a final decision could be made by Cabinet, Egyapa Mercer said, “it’s an ongoing process that has commenced and being deliberated upon, so NPA will come out with the best decision that will be in the interest of all.”



The Deputy Energy Minister, however, hinted the recommendations before Cabinet, includes the suspension of the deregulation policy which could enable government to gain more control over hikes fuel price hikes.



Meanwhile, the prices of petroleum products have since the beginning of this year increased by about six times already.



This has impacted the cost of goods and services in the country with consumers grappling to pay for more for fuel products at various pumps.



Also, as a result of ongoing tensions in Europe, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 on oil demand and supply chain constraints, Ghana’s local currency, the cedi has significantly been witnessing depreciation against other major trading currencies.