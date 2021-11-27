Fuel price hike: We’ll strike, even fast to get what we want - Transport Unions

Business News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Transport Unions across the country have reiterated that they will embark on strike on Monday, November 29, 2021 because the government has failed to reduce taxes on fuel as they requested.



According to the spokesperson of the Coalition of Transport Organisations, Mr Samuel Amoah, even if the drivers have to do fasting to get what they want, they will do it by parking their vehicles for days until government hears their cry.



The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), threatened to declare strike if the government fails to ensure a reduction in the price of fuel.



They also gave indications that they would be forced to increase fares if nothing is done about the situation.



Aside these, they also threatened to ask their leadership to vacate their positions if they cannot do anything about the issue.



Speaking on Atinka Tv‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, spokesperson for the Coalition of Transport Organisation, Mr Samuel Amoah said last Wednesday, the transport unions met the Deputy Transport Minister to speak on their request, with the expectation that he would grant their request concerning the reduction of the taxes.



However, he said after everything, the Unions were made to understand that government could not remove the taxes they were talking about because it needs the taxes to develop the country.



After the meeting, Mr Amoah said the Unions noticed that government was not going to hear them in anyway, therefore they decided that come what may, they will embark on the strike on Monday.



When asked why they were not increasing lorry fares when fuel price goes up, he said when they increase the fares people don’t board their vehicles.



“When we increase the fares, the passengers rather walk and use 20 pesewas to buy water and drink. We want them to reduce the taxes by GHC 1.50 pesewas,” he said.



“We will all park our cars even if we have to do fasting to get our leaders to do the right thing, we will do it,” he added.