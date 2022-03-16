Fuel price hike: Government being insensitive – IES

Business News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has accused the government of being insensitive in working to reduce the prices of fuel to bring some reprieve to Ghanaians.



According to the IES, the delays on the part of the government to provide some relief to the ordinary Ghanaian in the wake of the fuel price hikes are worrying.



A Research Analyst at IES, Derek Xatse said this on the Dwabre Mu morning show on CTV hosted by Nana Otu Darko on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



“As a research and policy think tank, we believe that the government at this moment is being insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian stemming from the way the price of fuel is running at the pump.



“It is in these times of distress that we count on the government to intervene and not give excuses for the Russian-Ukraine war,” he argued.



“We are not in ordinary times which calls for bold steps on the part of the government for the ordinary person to get some sort of benefits,” he stressed.



He said any further increment in the cost of petrol will affect the standard of living, the cost of living, transport fares, prices of goods and services because the economy is driven by fuel price.



He noted that this will also lead to the government losing control of the economy.