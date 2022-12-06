Fuel hikes: Luggage cost more expensive than transport fares – Commercial drivers

Business News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The True Drivers Union has revealed that one of the ways in which commercial drivers are cushioning themselves in the wake of the soaring cost of fuel in the country is the cost of transporting luggage.



According to the commercial drivers, the new source of revenue that drivers are exploring is the increment in the cost of luggage haulage on many of their routes across the country.



The Public Relations Officer of the Union, Yaw Barimah revealed that it is the reason the cost of transporting luggage is more expensive than transport fares in recent times.



Mr Barimah made this disclosure while reacting to the call by the Association of Passengers in Ghana for transport fares to be reduced following the reduction of prices at the pumps.



He spoke on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyieba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.



"If it had not been for this innovation on the part of commercial drivers we would be pushing for a rise in transport fares today," he narrated.



"It is this that has kept drivers going in the face of the fuel price hikes in the country since May 2022," he added.



It is, however, not clear if this action on the part of commercial drivers is contributing to food inflation in the country.



The cost of food on the market is soaring with market women attributing it to the cost of transport