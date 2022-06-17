Fuel Price Hikes: Bawumia's messianic claim around him has fallen flat – NDC Lawyer jabs

Business News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Fuel prices shoots up again



GPRTU set to announce increment of transport fares



Ghanaians lament challenging economic times



A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress legal team, Edudzi Tamakloe, has berated Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the continuous rise in the prices of petroleum products.



Speaking on Metro TV’s “Good Morning Ghana” programme on June 16, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe contended that the price of a litre of diesel under the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led administration was the price of a gallon of diesel in 2016.



On that basis, the lawyer went on to declare that the Vice President was superintending over an economy in which ‘everyone is suffering’.



According to him, the prevailing times have broken the messianic status of the Vice President.



“I want to start this whole conversation with a very interesting quote from Dr. Bawumia, May 2015 and this is what he [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] says. ‘I feel really sad this morning for the ordinary Ghanaian. The hardworking people who have to endure the insensitive decision to increase fuel prices at this time'. This is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“I do not what today Dr. Bawumia will be saying relative to the ever-increasing prices of petroleum products but like it is always said time is not a good friend man. The so-called economic prowess…the messianic claim around Bawumia has fallen flat.



“That is the situation Dr. Bawumia finds himself today; completely flattened. That messianic view has been completely humbled,” Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe said.



He added that the Covid-19 pandemic which the government has been using as an excuse for the various economic challenges cannot be blamed.



On matters relating to the cedi, the NDC lawyer said between 2017 to 2021, the government through Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta subscribed to Eurobonds which provided artificial stability for the local currency.