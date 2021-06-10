Frontiers pays over US$1 million royalties to Airport Company

Business News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The company that was contracted to undertake coronavirus testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Frontiers Healthcare Services, has paid an amount of US$1,157,300 as royalties to the Ghana Airport Company Limited.



This was revealed by the Transport Minister, Kwasi Asiamah on the floor of Parliament Thursday, June 10.



“Mr. Speaker between September and December 2020, the total amount realised from the COVID-19 testing at the KIA was US$17,590,500."



“So as per the concession agreement, Frontiers Healthcare Services retained $16,202,200 for its services between the stated periods.



“The Ghana Airport Company Limited on the other hand received $1,167,300 for the same period as royalties accruing from COVID-19 testing."



“During the period under consideration, a total number of 117,187 came through KIA, out of this number, 115,730 paid for the testing, while 1,157 passengers consisting of children between the ages of 5-12 were exempted from paying for the testing,” he told the House.